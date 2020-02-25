Officials investigating after bald eagle shot in Oklahoma community

MIAMI, Okla. (KFOR) – State wildlife officials braved cold water to rescue a female bald eagle just west of one Oklahoma town.

This past weekend, game wardens and outdoor professionals teamed up to capture an injured bald eagle.

Officials say a landowner near Miami spotted the injured bird but it fell into a pond when he tried to catch it. At that point, he called wildlife officials.

The eagle was taken to the Tulsa Zoo’s veterinarian to be treated. Veterinarians learned that the eagle’s injuries were from a gunshot wound.

“The veterinarians give the eagle a good chance of survival but the chance for the eagle to regain flight is slim,” Oklahoma Game Wardens posted on Facebook.

If you have any information on the eagle or who shot it, call 1-800-522-4572.

It is a federal offense to shoot a bald eagle.