Officials investigating after man’s body found near Osage County boat ramp

PRUE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after the body of a man was found in Osage County.

Around 12 p.m. on Aug. 28, emergency crews were called to Walnut Creek State Park after a body was found near the water.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Shawn Mikel Welch’s body was found several hundred feet north of the main boat ramp.

At this point, Welch’s cause of death and what happened is still under investigation.

