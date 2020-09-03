Officials investigating after man’s body found near Osage County boat ramp

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRUE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after the body of a man was found in Osage County.

Around 12 p.m. on Aug. 28, emergency crews were called to Walnut Creek State Park after a body was found near the water.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Shawn Mikel Welch’s body was found several hundred feet north of the main boat ramp.

At this point, Welch’s cause of death and what happened is still under investigation.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Hurricane Laura Help

graphic of the Red Cross Logo and donate here button

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter