Large blaze breaks out at fraternity house in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating the cause of a blaze that broke out at a fraternity house in Norman overnight.

Crews responded to the scene around 2 a.m. on Friday at the Delta Tau Delta house in the 1300 block of College Ave.

Heavy flames were seen going through the roof as firefighters battled the large blaze.

The house is not a total loss, and crews were able to salvage the east side of the building.

There was one male inside but he got out safely. There were no injuries reported.

Several agencies, including Norman, Little Axe and Moore, worked to put out the fire.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, officials say a lightning storm was rolling through Norman when the fire broke out.