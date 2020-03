OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people are safe after a house fire in southeast Oklahoma City early Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the scene near S.E. 62nd and Kelley around 4 a.m.

Fire officials say two people were inside the home at the time of the fire, but were able to safely get out.

50 percent of the home is damaged.

Thankfully, there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.