LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR/Guthrie News Page) – Officials in Logan County are investigating after one person was found dead following a house fire.

On Tuesday night, emergency crews were called to a fire in the 6300 block of Castle Dr.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control, but not before making a tragic discovery.

The Guthrie News Page reports that the body of one person was found in the building.

So far, the cause of the fire has not been released.