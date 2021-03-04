Officials investigating double drowning in Oklahoma

POCOLA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say the bodies of two Cameron residents were pulled from a body of water in LeFlore County.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on March 2, emergency crews were called to a private property in Pocola.

Investigators say a 2016 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 43-year-old Auraha Pipkins, drove into the water for an unknown reason.

Officials say 76-year-old Billie Carpenter jumped into the water to rescue Pipkins, but he never resurfaced.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team pulled the bodies of both victims from the water.