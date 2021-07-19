Officials investigating double shooting of 2 good Samaritans in Oklahoma

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating a double shooting in Sequoyah County.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office was called to mile marker 293 on I-40 after a bystander noticed two men lying in the roadway.

Investigators soon learned that the two victims had been shot.

Authorities believe the victims were good Samaritans who had picked up a man and took him to the Love’s convenience store in Vian to get a gas can and gasoline.

Agents believe the victims drove the suspect back to his car at which point they were shot.

It is believed the suspect put gas in his vehicle and left the area, possibly eastbound on I-40. He may be in the Antlers area.

The suspect is described as an African American man, between the ages of 25 and 35. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and a COVID mask.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, do not approach him. Instead, call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.

The two victims are in critical but stable condition.