Officials investigating fire outside OU’s Bizzell Memorial Library

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a fire that sparked outside one of the most recognized building’s on the University of Oklahoma’s campus.

On Tuesday morning, firefighters were called to a fire outside of the south entrance to the Bizzell Memorial Library on OU’s campus.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames and the library was able to open as planned.

However, officials say an investigation into the fire is ongoing.

“OUPD was notified of a fire outside the south entrance of the Bizzell Memorial Library in the early morning hours of January 5. Norman Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire, and an investigation is ongoing. The scene has been secured and the library opened as planned on January 5. For the time being, the south entrance will not be accessible. OU community members are encouraged to access the facility using the west entrance,” a statement from the University of Oklahoma read.