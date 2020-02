GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after one person was injured during a house explosion in Grady County.

On Saturday afternoon, Grady County fire crews were called to a house explosion southwest of Chickasha.

Firefighters say initial reports indicate that the explosion occurred after a propane leak settled in the basement and was ignited by a hot water tank.

One person was inside the home at the time and suffered non-life threatening injuries.