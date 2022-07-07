MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An oil field worker died in Major County on Thursday, and officials are investigating his death.

Jerry Pollard of El Reno, Okla., died at an oil field six miles outside of Fairview, according to Major County Sheriff’s Office officials.

The Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call for assistance at a swab rig location.

Emergency personnel arrived and found an operator, Pollard, dead from being pulled into a cable winch drum, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Pollard was an Orco Service LLC employee, officials said.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office and Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) Oklahoma City office are investigating the incident.

Stride Energy LLC, the company that owns the well where the incident occurred, has suspended operations.