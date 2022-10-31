OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In less than two weeks, Oklahoma voters will be heading to the polls to decide several key races across the state.

However, not everyone will be heading to the polls in person.

The Secretary of the State Election Board is encouraging voters who have requested absentee ballots to mail those ballots back as soon as possible.

“While our county election boards work closely with local post offices to ensure that every mail ballot makes it into the hands of election officials by 7 p.m. on Election Day, we encourage voters to follow United States postal guidelines and mail ballots at least seven days prior to the election,” said Secretary Paul Ziriax. “Voters should consider the amount of time needed to vote their ballot, as well as the distance the ballot has to travel.”

Absentee ballots that are returned by mail must be received by the voter’s County Election Board no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends that voters mail their absentee ballots no later than Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Voters who requested a ‘standard’ absentee ballot have the option to hand deliver their ballot to the County Election Board during regular business hours. Ballots must be returned no later than the Monday before the election.

A valid proof of identity is required when dropping off your absentee ballot and your affidavit must be notarized.