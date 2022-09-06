PERKINS, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in one Oklahoma community have a mystery on their hands.

City officials with the City of Perkins say several mailboxes and stop signs were found dumped in the city limits on Monday.

Now, crews are working to find the rightful owners and return the mailboxes to where they belong.

Officials say the mailboxes are believed to be from areas around Payne County.

If you have any information about the person responsible for stealing or dumping the mailboxes, call dispatch at (405) 547-2855.