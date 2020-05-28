Officials: Man arrested on drug charges after nearly hitting deputy’s patrol car

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Matthew Garrison

Matthew Garrison

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say one man is behind bars after nearly hitting a Tulsa County deputy’s patrol car.

On Wednesday, deputies were called to the 3100 block of S. 29th West Ave. on reports of a man passed out in a vehicle.

As the first deputy arrived on the scene, his patrol car was nearly hit by a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road.

Authorities were able to stop the driver, identified as 33-year-old Matthew Garrison, and soon learned that his driver’s license was suspended.

After searching Garrison, they reportedly found 9 grams of heroin hidden in his pants.

Garrison was arrested on complaints of driving left of center, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

