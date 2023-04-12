OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a man died in the custody of Oklahoma City police.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on April 11, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to the area of N.W. 4th and Hudson regarding a naked man on the sidewalk.

Officers arrived and took the man into custody.

Investigators say the man was experiencing a mental health crisis, so he was taken to the Oklahoma County Crisis Intervention Center.

When officers arrived at the center, they say they began putting clothes on the man. At that point, he suddenly collapsed.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials stress that there was no use of force involved at any point in the incident.

The victim’s name has not been released.

It will be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death.