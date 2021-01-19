Officials: More mountain lion sightings reported in Oklahoma in 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the pandemic caused much of our everyday lives to come to a halt, more Oklahomans found ways to pass the time outdoors.

If you like to enjoy nature, officials say you should be careful to not disturb Oklahoma’s wildlife.

For years, there have been reports of mountain lions being spotted across the state.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife and Conservation says there were more mountain lion sightings in Oklahoma in 2020 than any year previously.

In all, there were seven confirmed sightings of the animals in Osage, Cimarron, Pushmataha, and Pawnee counties.

Officials say all of the reports came from trail cameras.