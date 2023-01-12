OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hundreds of lives were saved in 2022 thanks to organ donations.

LifeShare Oklahoma announced that 535 lives were saved in 2022, which is the most ever in a single year in Oklahoma.

Throughout 2022, LifeShare coordinated the recovery of 602 lifesaving organs from 249 organ donors and 1,106 tissue donors.

Organizers say more than 82,000 individuals were impacted through tissue donation.

“I am incredibly proud of the work LifeShare has done this year to save lives,” explained Jeffrey Orlowski, President and Chief Executive Officer of LifeShare. “We have once again set organizational records across the board, which is a result of the focus and commitment from the entire LifeShare team including staff, leadership, volunteers and efforts of the Oklahoma medical community.”

There are still 700 Oklahomans waiting for a lifesaving transplant.

To learn more or to register, visit LifeShare’s website.