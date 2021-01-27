Officials: Most UCO classes to remain virtual through Feb. 7

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the state, the University of Central Oklahoma says most students will remain learning remotely through the beginning of next month.

Earlier this month, the university announced that it was shifting to its Level 4 State of Campus Operations.

While in Level 4, campus operations will be as follows:

Most in-person classes will temporarily shift to synchronous virtual delivery until Feb. 1. Some classes, such as labs, clinicals and fine arts, will meet in person as planned during this time. Faculty will contact students regarding specific arrangements for their classes. Online classes will continue as planned.

Campus facilities will remain open, including the library, campus housing, residential dining, Wellness Center and athletics locations.

Most campus services will continue to offer in-person options, including enrollment, admissions and financial aid.

Administration and staff will follow the direction of their division leadership for working arrangements that reduce density, including telework.

Campus mail will not be delivered to offices but may be picked up at the Physical Plant loading dock M-F.

Campus events of 25 people or less or those with approval of the division vice president/head or university president may continue as planned with required COVID19 protocols in place. Athletic competition will continue, following Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association guidance, with no spectators.

Originally, campus officials said they would return to Level 2 or Level 3 on Monday, Feb. 1.

However, UCO announced that it was extending the Level 4 status until Feb. 7.

“While the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma County has declined in the past two weeks, it is still at a higher level than it was when we were last meeting for class in-person before Thanksgiving. Additionally, the daily death rate and hospitalization rate in the state remain elevated, and there are new, more contagious variants of the virus that healthcare experts tell us we should assume are in Oklahoma,” said UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar. “We are hopeful that the extra week will allow these declining trends to continue and for our faculty to prepare for the transition of their classes.”

Officials say they do not plan to continue virtually for the rest of the semester.

Right now, campus leaders say in-person classes are expected to resume on Feb. 8 with face masks and social distancing measures in place.