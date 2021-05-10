Officials need help identifying victim found in Oklahoma creek

MIAMI, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in far northeastern Oklahoma are asking for the public’s help following a disturbing discovery on Saturday.

The Grand River Dam Authority says a man’s body was found in Tar Creek near Miami, Oklahoma.

Now, they are asking for help identifying the victim.

Officials say the man is about 5’8″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. He had reddish brown hair and facial hair.

If you have any information that could help solve the case, call the Grand River Dam Authority at (918) 256-0911.

