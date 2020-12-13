Officials: OHP unable to respond to non-emergency calls due to phone line issue

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say they are unable to respond to non-emergency calls at this time due to an issue with the phone lines.
On Sunday morning, officials with the OHP announced that all phone lines for the agency are down in the following counties:
- Oklahoma
- Cleveland
- McClain
- Pottawatomie
- Lincoln
- Logan
- Canadian
- Osage
- Pawnee
- Payne
- Noble
- Kay.
As a result, they are unable to answer *55 calls and non-emergency phone calls.
