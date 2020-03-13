Officials: Oklahoma Air National Guardsman killed in Iraq

Oklahoma Air National Guardsman, Staff Sgt. Marshal Roberts, was killed Wednesday, March 11, 2020, during a rocket attack in Iraq. Roberts served with the 219th Engineering Installation Squadron, 138th Fighter Wing, which is deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (Courtesy photo by the Roberts family)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Air National Guardsman was killed in a rocket attack in Iraq this week, according to the Department of Defense.

Staff Sgt. Marshal D. Roberts, 28, of Owasso, was killed on Wednesday while deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Roberts was a member of the 219th Engineering Installation Squadron, 138th Fighter Wing, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He served as the 219th’s senior personnel noncommissioned officer while deployed.

“Oklahomans all across the state mourn the loss of Staff Sgt. Roberts,” said Kevin Stitt, Governor of Oklahoma and commander in chief of the Oklahoma National Guard. “Today serves as a reminder of the many brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day to defend our state and country. Our prayers are with Staff Sgt. Roberts’ friends and family during this time, and the state is prepared to offer any support possible.”

“We are devastated by the loss of Staff Sgt. Roberts who served selflessly and with honor,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, adjutant general for Oklahoma. “I ask that every Oklahoman pray for the family of this fallen patriot and keep them in your thoughts in the days and weeks ahead.

“Our casualty assistance team is working with the family to help them through this terrible time,” Thompson added. “We also have teams available for service members in need of assistance.”

Roberts, who enlisted in May 2014, is the first Oklahoma Air National Guardsman killed in action and the 20th Oklahoma National Guardsman who has died while deployed overseas since Sept. 11, 2001.

“With the passing of Staff Sgt. Roberts, the 138th family has lost a dedicated Airman, mentor and leader,” said Col. Michael Meason, commander of the 138th Fighter Wing. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Staff Sgt. Roberts’ family and friends as we stand with them through this difficult time. They are and always will be part of the 138th family.”

The 219th Engineering Installation Squadron deploys worldwide to establish communications systems and ensure they remain functional. They deployed in late 2019.