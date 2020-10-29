Officials: Oklahoma City to begin ice storm debris removal in November

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many Oklahoma City residents remain in their homes without electricity, city leaders are working to finalize plans to begin picking up storm debris from homes.

Officials say debris removal will be available to all residential trash service customers in Oklahoma City.

Right now, the city is processing an emergency contract for debris removal that should be finalized in mid-November.

City leaders say debris pickup should begin before Thanksgiving, which gives residents time to get their trees and limbs to the curb.

“We’ve not seen an ice storm of this magnitude since the Thanksgiving storm of 2015,” said Jim Linn, the City’s Solid Waste Management Superintendent. “We’re asking residents to be patient with us as we get our contract in place and stand up operations in a way that won’t impact our regular trash, recycling and bulky services.”

Due to the magnitude of the storm damage, officials say it will take months to remove storm debris from neighborhoods.

To prepare debris for removal:

Set trees and limbs at the curb in a separate pile from regular bulky waste like furniture, carpeting or appliances. The City will not pick up storm debris if it’s mixed with your regular bulky waste.

Cut tree limbs and logs into sections 10 feet long or shorter.

Leaves can be bagged and put into your Big Blue trash carts for weekly pick-up.

Avoid stacking debris near obstructions like poles, mailboxes and trees.

LATEST STORIES: