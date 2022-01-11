Officials: Oklahoma City’s population saw dramatic increase in last decade

Downtown Oklahoma City

Downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is seen from the air, July 16, 2015. AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City leaders in Oklahoma City are working on a redistricting map following the results of the U.S. Census.

In Oklahoma City, city council wards must be redrawn every 10 years so each district is balanced in population. Redistricting determines which neighborhoods are grouped into wards.

Officials say redistricting is a requirement of both federal law and city charter to make sure all wards have approximately the same number of people.

According to the 2020 Census, the population in Oklahoma City climbed from 579,999 people in 2010 to 681,054 in 2020. The population grew the most on the north and west sides of the city.

The first draft of the redistricting map is now online. The current map is here.

“We worked hard to balance the population in each ward within 2 percent while still meeting the contiguous and compact requirements,” said Assistant City Manager Kenton Tsoodle. “It was important to us to keep neighborhoods together and we were largely successful in doing that.”

The public is invited to submit their feedback by Feb. 8.

