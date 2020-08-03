Officials: Oklahoma coronavirus cases stand at 38,600

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In a bit of good news, health officials say they have only identified one additional death that was related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in Oklahoma.

On Monday data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 38,602 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 377 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 1% increase.

Image via Pexels

Officials say there was 1 additional death, meaning the death toll stands at 551.

There are 628 people who are hospitalized with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 as of July 31.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 305 (5 deaths) (206 recovered)

Alfalfa: 3 (1 recovered)

Atoka: 64 (53 recovered)

Beaver: 36 (35 recovered)

Beckham: 45 (1 death) (30 recovered)

Blaine: 38 (27 recovered)

Bryan: 385 (1 death) (305 recovered)

Caddo: 373 (14 deaths) (254 recovered)

Canadian: 1,089 (5 deaths) (871 recovered)

Carter: 308 (3 deaths) (249 recovered)

Cherokee: 351 (1 death) (194 recovered)

Choctaw: 166 (1 death) (153 recovered)

Cimarron: 1 ( 1 recovered)

Cleveland: 2,725 (49 deaths) (2,151 recovered)

Coal: 27 (23 recovered)

Comanche: 778 (10 deaths) (699 recovered)

Cotton: 17 (2 deaths) (13 recovered)

Craig: 77 (59 recovered)

Creek: 500 (13 deaths) (392 recovered)

Custer: 192 (152 recovered)

Delaware: 403 (19 deaths) (341 recovered)

Dewey: 8 (7 recovered)

Ellis: 3 (1 recovered)

Garfield: 372 (4 deaths) (271 recovered)

Garvin: 208 (4 deaths) (174 recovered)

Grady: 412 (6 deaths) (365 recovered)

Grant: 12 (8 recovered)

Greer: 81 (8 deaths) (69 recovered)

Harmon: 25 (4 recovered)

Harper: 9 (4 recovered)

Haskell: 43 (28 recovered)

Hughes: 111 (1 death) (53 recovered)

Jackson: 486 (4 deaths) (383 recovered)

Jefferson: 31 (24 recovered)

Johnston: 40 (32 recovered)

Kay: 217 (10 deaths) (171 recovered)

Kingfisher: 111 (89 recovered)

Kiowa: 27 (1 death) (22 recovered)

Latimer: 71 (1 death) (38 recovered)

Le Flore: 249 (1 death) (136 recovered)

Lincoln: 132 (2 deaths) (87 recovered)

Logan: 189 (1 death) (151 recovered)

Love: 65 (61 recovered)

Major: 25 (1 death) (22 recovered)

Marshall: 97 (71 recovered)

Mayes: 285 (6 deaths) (215 recovered)

McClain: 397 (4 deaths) (347 recovered)

McCurtain: 829 (25 deaths) (715 recovered)

McIntosh: 151 (1 death) (118 recovered)

Murray: 60 (50 recovered)

Muskogee: 448 (16 deaths) (300 recovered)

Noble: 77 (2 deaths) (67 recovered)

Nowata: 56 (1 death) (50 recovered)

Okfuskee: 57 (34 recovered)

Oklahoma: 9,439 (98 deaths) (7,650 recovered)

Okmulgee: 396 (3 deaths) (278 recovered)

Osage: 367 (11 deaths) (311 recovered)

Other: 16 (4 recovered)

Ottawa: 347 (2 deaths) (266 recovered)

Pawnee: 122 (3 deaths) (103 recovered)

Payne: 672 (3 deaths) (587 recovered)

Pittsburg: 201 (3 deaths) (136 recovered)

Pontotoc: 177 (2 deaths) (136 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 400 (8 deaths) (280 recovered)

Pushmataha: 100 (59 recovered)

Roger Mills: 8 (6 recovered)

Rogers: 823 (14 deaths) (604 recovered)

Seminole: 193 (5 deaths) (116 recovered)

Sequoyah: 264 (4 deaths) (146 recovered)

Stephens: 175 (2 deaths) (144 recovered)

Texas: 1,036 (7 deaths) (1,007 recovered)

Tillman: 56 (1 death) (48 recovered)

Tulsa: 9,159 (101 deaths) (7,761 recovered)

Wagoner: 738 (22 deaths) (592 recovered)

Washington: 575 (39 deaths) (494 recovered)

Washita: 24 (19 recovered)

Woods: 15 (14 recovered)

Woodward: 32 (28 recovered).

(Getty)

According to health department data on Monday, officials believe 31,165 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

In this photo taken Tuesday, June 16, 2020, a Washington National Guard medic wears full protective equipment while explaining to a driver how to insert a swab into their nasal passage at a coronavirus test site in Yakima, Wash. The coronavirus pandemic is hitting Yakima County hard, with cases surging far faster in than in the rest of the state. The virus has caused turmoil in the farm and food processing industries, where some fearful workers staged wildcat strikes recently to demand that employers provide safer working conditions. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Via Unsplash

LATEST STORIES: