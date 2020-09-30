Officials: Oklahoma could lose thousands in funding if residents don’t fill out Census

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you haven’t filled out the Census, state leaders encourage you to hurry up and submit that paperwork.

Recently, the U.S. Census Bureau said it had a target date of Oct. 5 to finish collecting Census information.

“If the latest reports we’re hearing are correct, Oklahomans only have six days to get their family counted and that’s vitally important. It drives funding for many programs in Oklahoma, including a lot here at OKDHS,” Casey White, with Oklahoma Human Services, told KFOR on Tuesday.

Right now, White says Oklahoma ranks 39th in the nation for Census response rates.

“For every Oklahomans who does not respond, that really has a dollar value to it. That is nearly $17,000 that will not be coming to Oklahoma and will be going to another state. So it is vitally important that Oklahomans use these next six days and respond at okletscount.org,” White said.

Officials say the Census determines how federal money is divided among the states, and that money often provides essential services for the elderly and children.

Many of the programs that are impacted by Census funding include grants for child case, food assistance, senior prescription assistance, and home-delivered meals.

You can complete the Census by mail, online at https://my2020census.gov/, okletscount.org, or by phone at (844) 330-2020.

