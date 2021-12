OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A detainee at the Oklahoma County Detention Center has died, according to officials.

Authorities say 50-year-old Jimmy Dewayne Lube has been in the hospital since Dec. 8 for pre-existing health-related issues.

He passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Lube’s cause of death.

Lube was booked into the jail on July 8.