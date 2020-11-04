Officials: Oklahoma COVID-19 hospitalizations top 1,000

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials stress that curbing the spread of the coronavirus is important as hospitalizations continue to climb in Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, data from Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 127,772 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 1,246 cases in 24 hours, or a 1% increase.

There were 17 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,392. One of the deaths was an Oklahoma County man in the 18 to 35-year-old age group.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 889 (12 deaths) (676 recovered)

Alfalfa: 140 (120 recovered)

Atoka: 484 (1 death) (427 recovered)

Beaver: 105 (1 death) (82 recovered)

Beckham: 982 (13 deaths) (840 recovered)

Blaine: 231 (1 death) (197 recovered)

Bryan: 1,773 (16 deaths) (1,433 recovered)

Caddo: 1,215 (26 deaths) (1,079 recovered)

Canadian: 4,334 (24 deaths) (3,689 recovered)

Carter: 970 (10 deaths) (783 recovered)

Cherokee: 1,469 (8 deaths) (1,267 recovered)

Choctaw: 497 (2 deaths) (420 recovered)

Cimarron: 43 (39 recovered)

Cleveland: 8,871 (108 deaths) (7,818 recovered)

Coal: 125 (90 recovered)

Comanche: 2,723 (20 deaths) (2,287 recovered)

Cotton: 116 (3 deaths) (93 recovered)

Craig: 667 (2 deaths) (598 recovered)

Creek: 1,706 (40 deaths) (1,485 recovered)

Custer: 1,147 (7 deaths) (1,047 recovered)

Delaware: 1,354 (30 deaths) (1,133 recovered)

Dewey: 95 (1 death) (86 recovered)

Ellis: 31 (20 recovered)

Garfield: 2,599 (29 deaths) (2,272 recovered)

Garvin: 818 (8 deaths) (623 recovered)

Grady: 1,721 (18 deaths) (1,548 recovered)

Grant: 121 (2 deaths) (90 recovered)

Greer: 163 (8 deaths) (137 recovered)

Harmon: 79 (60 recovered)

Harper: 81 (2 deaths) (68 recovered)

Haskell: 431 (5 deaths) (356 recovered)

Hughes: 439 (7 deaths) (368 recovered)

Jackson: 1,223 (14 deaths) (1,069 recovered)

Jefferson: 93 (72 recovered)

Johnston: 325 (4 deaths) (270 recovered)

Kay: 964 (16 deaths) (824 recovered)

Kingfisher: 608 (5 deaths) (535 recovered)

Kiowa: 198 (3 deaths) (165 recovered)

Latimer: 236 (3 deaths) (188 recovered)

Le Flore: 1,803 (25 deaths) (1,596 recovered)

Lincoln: 872 (22 deaths) (739 recovered)

Logan: 928 (2 deaths) (804 recovered)

Love: 302 (1 death) (262 recovered)

Major: 215 (2 death) (172 recovered)

Marshall: 326 (2 deaths) (258 recovered)

Mayes: 1,044 (17 deaths) (884 recovered)

McClain: 1,466 (16 deaths) (1,223 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,729 (41 deaths) (1,502 recovered)

McIntosh: 551 (11 deaths) (462 recovered)

Murray: 347 (3 deaths) (279 recovered)

Muskogee: 2,536 (28 deaths) (2,137 recovered)

Noble: 228 (3 deaths) (167 recovered)

Nowata: 283 (4 deaths) (238 recovered)

Okfuskee: 616 (8 deaths) (316 recovered)

Oklahoma: 25,473 (239 deaths) (22,032 recovered)

Okmulgee: 1,355 (14 deaths) (1,112 recovered)

Osage: 1,455 (15 deaths) (1,343 recovered)

Other: 19 (3 recovered)

Ottawa: 1,321 (21 deaths) (1,184 recovered)

Pawnee: 356 (5 deaths) (317 recovered)

Payne: 2,997 (14 deaths) (2,738 recovered)

Pittsburg: 1,335 (21 deaths) (1,185 recovered)

Pontotoc: 970 (5 deaths) (729 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 2,406 (17 deaths) (2,055 recovered)

Pushmataha: 312 (6 deaths) (257 recovered)

Roger Mills: 94 (4 deaths) (78 recovered)

Rogers: 2,692 (55 deaths) (2,275 recovered)

Seminole: 891 (7 deaths) (723 recovered)

Sequoyah: 1,341 (14 deaths) (1,158 recovered)

Stephens: 864 (9 deaths) (662 recovered)

Texas: 1,892 (10 deaths) (1,755 recovered)

Tillman: 168 (4 deaths) (139 recovered)

Tulsa: 23,351 (219 deaths) (20,679 recovered)

Wagoner: 2,030 (31 deaths) (1,828 recovered)

Washington: 1,422 (42 deaths) (1,249 recovered)

Washita: 201 (167 recovered)

Woods: 196 (173 recovered)

Woodward: 1,319 (6 deaths) (1,219 recovered)

As of Wednesday, officials say there are 1,026 people currently hospitalized with either a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19.

In all, officials believe there are 15,927 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Wednesday, officials believe 110,453 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

