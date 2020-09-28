Officials: Oklahoma Lottery has contributed $1 billion to education

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Lottery Commission says it has reached a milestone since it was established in 2005.

On Monday, the Oklahoma Lottery Commission announced that it has contributed more than $1 billion to education in Oklahoma since 2005.

“When the voters approved the Oklahoma Lottery in 2004, they did so with the promise of increased funding for education. Today we celebrate an accomplishment that has helped countless Oklahoma teachers and students,” said Jay Finks, Deputy Director of the Oklahoma Lottery. “We have the unique opportunity right now to support our state’s students and teachers at such a pivotal time and place in our history.”

After the money was deposited into the Oklahoma Education Lottery Trust Fund, Oklahoma lawmakers allocated those funds based on a formula set to benefit students.

“The Lottery is doing better than ever and Oklahoma teachers and students will benefit from its ongoing success,” added Jay Finks. “This goal is a significant milestone, but we know there is more we can do to continue to modernize the Oklahoma Lottery, improve sales and provide additional funding to education. We look forward to bringing more new and exciting ways for Oklahomans to play the Lottery so we can all continue to increase funding for education in our state for years to come.”

