Officials: Oklahoma sees 942 positive COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health experts continue to stress the importance of social distancing and taking precautions against COVID-19 as they also begin watching for the annual flu season.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 67,642 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 942 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 1.4% increase.

Image via Pexels

Officials say there were 13 additional deaths, meaning the death toll stands at 888. On Thursday, the health department accidentally included a Kansas resident in the state’s data, so that death was removed.

Right now, officials say there are 509 people who are hospitalized with either a confirmed or presumptive case of COVID-19.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 518 (10 deaths) (394 recovered)

Alfalfa: 20 (16 recovered)

Atoka: 174 (1 death) (156 recovered)

Beaver: 44 (44 recovered)

Beckham: 157 (1 death) (120 recovered)

Blaine: 95 (1 death) (72 recovered)

Bryan: 696 (3 deaths) (594 recovered)

Caddo: 626 (20 deaths) (535 recovered)

Canadian: 1,695 (13 deaths) (1,498 recovered)

Carter: 455 (8 deaths) (398 recovered)

Cherokee: 842 (7 deaths) (629 recovered)

Choctaw: 265 (2 deaths) (239 recovered)

Cimarron: 18 (14 recovered)

Cleveland: 4,861 (67 deaths) (3,812 recovered)

Coal: 65 (59 recovered)

Comanche: 1,354 (12 deaths) (1,231 recovered)

Cotton: 62 (2 deaths) (28 recovered)

Craig: 185 (1 death) (124 recovered)

Creek: 945 (25 deaths) (794 recovered)

Custer: 388 (332 recovered)

Delaware: 624 (22 deaths) (521 recovered)

Dewey: 29 (1 death) (19 recovered)

Ellis: 6 (6 recovered)

Garfield: 1,256 (16 deaths) (958 recovered)

Garvin: 295 (4 deaths) (252 recovered)

Grady: 644 (7 deaths) (521 recovered)

Grant: 32 (28 recovered)

Greer: 94 (8 deaths) (78 recovered)

Harmon: 43 (36 recovered)

Harper: 24 (18 recovered)

Haskell: 198 (4 deaths) (154 recovered)

Hughes: 256 (4 deaths) (209 recovered)

Jackson: 642 (9 deaths) (572 recovered)

Jefferson: 37 (33 recovered)

Johnston: 121 (3 deaths) (85 recovered)

Kay: 401 (13 deaths) (300 recovered)

Kingfisher: 293 (2 deaths) (258 recovered)

Kiowa: 56 (2 deaths) (44 recovered)

Latimer: 122 (2 deaths) (108 recovered)

Le Flore: 829 (16 deaths) (685 recovered)

Lincoln: 344 (9 deaths) (291 recovered)

Logan: 352 (1 death) (296 recovered)

Love: 140 (1 death) (106 recovered)

Major: 62 (1 death) (49 recovered)

Marshall: 144 (1 death) (127 recovered)

Mayes: 484 (10 deaths) (388 recovered)

McClain: 672 (5 deaths) (566 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,129 (31 deaths) (946 recovered)

McIntosh: 268 (4 deaths) (225 recovered)

Murray: 107 (1 death) (86 recovered)

Muskogee: 1,524 (18 deaths) (1,316 recovered)

Noble: 126 (2 deaths) (102 recovered)

Nowata: 119 (2 deaths) (95 recovered)

Okfuskee: 119 (3 deaths) (92 recovered)

Oklahoma: 14,872 (173 deaths) (13,030 recovered)

Okmulgee: 700 (5 deaths) (594 recovered)

Osage: 724 (13 deaths) (638 recovered)

Other: 17

Ottawa: 687 (4 deaths) (522 recovered)

Pawnee: 229 (3 deaths) (211 recovered)

Payne: 1,686 (5 deaths) (1,200 recovered)

Pittsburg: 688 (19 deaths) (567 recovered)

Pontotoc: 281 (3 deaths) (234 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 1,021 (9 deaths) (837 recovered)

Pushmataha: 134 (1 death) (125 recovered)

Roger Mills: 16 (1 death) (13 recovered)

Rogers: 1,505 (45 deaths) (1,242 recovered)

Seminole: 371 (5 deaths) (298 recovered)

Sequoyah: 677 (8 deaths) (551 recovered)

Stephens: 304 (4 deaths) (238 recovered)

Texas: 1,292 (7 deaths) (1,175 recovered)

Tillman: 78 (1 death) (66 recovered)

Tulsa: 14,891 (144 deaths) (13,122 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,300 (23 deaths) (1,135 recovered)

Washington: 899 (40 deaths) (762 recovered)

Washita: 45 (39 recovered)

Woods: 33 (26 recovered)

Woodward: 135 (99 recovered).

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

In all, officials believe there are 9,371 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Friday, officials believe 57,383 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

(NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Via Unsplash

LATEST STORIES: