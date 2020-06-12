Officials: Oklahoma to begin allowing visitors to long-term care facilities

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although the state has seen a slight rise in coronavirus cases, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an amended executive order that allows people to visit long-term care facilities later this month.

Under the amended executive order, visitation at long-term care facilities can resume in a phased approach beginning June 15.

“It is important we take a measured and responsible approach to allowing visitors to our nursing homes and long-term care facilities, just as we did with the rest of our state,” said Gov. Stitt. “This guidance will allow us to continue to protect the health and lives of Oklahomans while allowing them to safely resume valuable interactions with their loved ones.”

The guidance focuses on three phases based on the prevalence of COVID-19 in each facility and the surrounding community, PPE availability, staffing levels, and local hospital capacity.

“The Health Department has worked closely with communities and providers on safely easing in visitations for residents at nursing homes and long-term care facilities across Oklahoma,” said Commissioner of Health Lance Frye. “Our mission is to support the mental health and quality of life for residents, while also taking into consideration the realities of COVID-19. We encourage families as they reunite with their loved ones to consider getting tested in advance and to wear masks for visitations and closely follow heightened protocols at the facilities.”