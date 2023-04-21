COLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities have identified one victim who lost his life during Oklahoma’s recent severe weather.

On Wednesday evening, several supercells formed in central Oklahoma, creating large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes in some communities.

A large tornado that was wrapped in rain formed near the Cole and Dibble area, causing significant damage to homes and property.

The tornado reformed near the Pottawatomie County line, hitting just south of the town of Pink. The tornado then turned north, causing damage in Shawnee.

McClain County Emergency Management confirmed that three people lost their lives in the storms.

On Friday, officials with the McClain County Sheriff’s Office told KFOR that one of the victims has been identified.

Authorities say 66-year-old Michael Bradsher, Sr. was killed when the tornado hit the community of Cole.

Initial reports indicate that Oklahoma saw at least eight tornadoes that touched down.