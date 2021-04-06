Officials: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 case count to dramatically climb due to error

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health are warning Oklahomans about a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases that will be included in Wednesday’s data.

On Tuesday, State Epidemiologist Dr. Jared Taylor says that Wednesday’s COVID-19 case numbers will feature a dramatic increase.

Taylor says around 1,300 new cases will be added to Wednesday’s case numbers due to an error in one lab’s reporting.

Dr. Taylor says state health leaders discovered the discrepancy last week and have worked to remedy it. As a result, those cases will all be added at once.

However, he says that even though Oklahomans will see a spike in Wednesday’s case count, it is not reflective of the current situation in the state.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report