Officials: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases rise by 374

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the CDC say deaths connected to COVID-19 have surpassed 8,260 in Oklahoma.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 448,305 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 374 cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,263 deaths as of Friday.

Officials say there are 195 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say over 1.21 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 985,000 have completed the series.

