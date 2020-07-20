Officials: Oklahoma’s unemployment rate drops to one of the lowest in the country

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although hundreds of Oklahomans are still fighting for unemployment benefits, officials say the Sooner State has seen a drop in the unemployment rate.

Officials say new data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows Oklahoma’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined to 6.6% in June, which was a significant drop from May’s numbers.

Currently, Oklahoma is tied with Maine for the fifth lowest rate in the country.

“These figures confirm that Oklahoma is leading the way in our recovery from COVID-19,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “Innovative programs like the Oklahoma Business Relief Program, the Oklahoma Manufacturing Reboot Program and others have allowed us to leverage federal CARES Act funds to support our businesses and get their employees back to work so they can support their families.”

In June, statewide seasonally adjusted employment increased by 56,409 persons, while unemployment decreased by 113,643 persons from the previous month.

“We appreciate the leadership and partnership of Governor Stitt and state leaders to protect the health and lives of Oklahomans while mitigating the impact of COVID-19 to our economy,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC interim executive director. “We still have a long way to go, but it is encouraging for us to be in this position as we continue to work diligently to get Oklahomans back to work safely.”

Oklahoma currently has the lowest unemployment rate in comparison to surrounding states, including Texas, Arkansas and Kansas, according to officials.

In the meantime, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission will host three days of claims processing events this week in Tulsa.

