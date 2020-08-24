Officials: Oklahoma’s unemployment rate rose to 7.1% in July

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although many businesses remain open during the coronavirus pandemic, officials say the state’s unemployment rate actually rose in July.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission says Oklahoma’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July was 7.1%.

That was an increase from June’s 6.4% and was 3.8 percentage points higher than July 2019.

“Though our state’s unemployment rate rose slightly in July, we remain encouraged about the progress Oklahoma businesses continue to make throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Shelley Zumwalt, interim executive director of OESC. “I’m proud of the work our state leadership has done in order to keep Oklahoma moving forward. We kept our spot as the 11th state with the lowest unemployment rate across the U.S. There’s still a lot of work to be done, but we remain committed to getting Oklahomans the help they need — and to get them back into our workforce safely.”

Experts say Oklahoma still has one of the lowest unemployment rates in comparison to surrounding states. Oklahoma is currently tied with Arkansas for the 11th lowest unemployment rate across the country.

