Officials: Only half of Oklahoma City residents have responded to Census

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the 2020 Census is underway, officials say only about half of Oklahoma City’s residents have been counted.

On Tuesday morning, Oklahoma City’s response rate was 50.7%.

City leaders stress that everyone in Oklahoma City who isn’t counted will cost the community nearly $17,000 in federal funding over the next decade.

“I ask our residents to take five minutes and fill out the census,” said Mayor Holt. “You can do it online and you will see the personal benefit many times over. An accurate count means more federal funding for services that you will end up using. The thousands of dollars that your reply brings is worth five minutes of your time. Consider that even right now in the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the federal funding is dependent on our population. Many, if not most programs operate the same way. Please take five minutes and be counted!”

You can take the census online, by filling out the form you receive in the mail, or by calling (844) 330-2020.