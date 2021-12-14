Officials provide tips for ranchers, farmers amid fire danger

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the threat of wildfires increases across Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry is offering additional tips to ranchers.

Current fire weather and fuels analytics indicate extreme fire danger in the Oklahoma Panhandle and northwestern Oklahoma into west-central Oklahoma.

“Forecasts are indicating that Wednesday’s wildfire event could likely be one order of magnitude greater than the 1,000+ acre fires we saw last Friday,” said Mark Goeller, State Forester and Director of Oklahoma Forestry Services. “We will again preposition OFS wildland firefighting resources to be prepared to respond to new fires that could eventually exceed 10,000 acres in size.”

Now, the ODAFF is encouraging ranchers to take special precautions to protect their livestock.

Before a wildfire

Maintain detailed livestock records: You should have possible indemnity payments, records should be backed up in multiple locations, and include the location of animals and fences on your property.

During a wildfire

Ensure the safety of your family and self

Allow for animal movement: Open gates, cut fences, or herd livestock into areas of lower fire risk.

After a wildfire

Document livestock losses: Take pictures of dead livestock where they lay, document the location of the livestock, and do not move livestock until given the OK by insurance or local authorities.

If you have a farm without animals, there are still some things you should do before a wildfire breaks out.

Before a wildfire

Practice proper rangeland management: Clear brush and debris, limit growth and spread of highly volatile plants, and keep fence rows and ditches from being overgrown with weeds, trees or bushes.

During a wildfire

Listen to local officials : If an evacuation order is given, leave immediately. After evacuation, let firefighters know about any potential hazardous materials on your property that may be impacted by fire – such as farm chemicals, diesel, pressurized cylinders, or highly combustible materials such as hay or forage.

After a wildfire

Contact your insurance agent for farm related losses.

Take pictures and document damage to equipment, crops, or structures : After a fire, take pictures noting the date, time, and location that the damage occurs. In a widespread incident, it may be several days before insurance adjusters can make individual visits – pictures create ground truth for what happened and when.

