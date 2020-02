OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was an interesting morning for zookeepers at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden.

On Monday, officials with the zoo confirmed to KFOR that a red fox named Zinc escaped from his habitat just after 10 a.m.

Authorities say Zinc is not dangerous but zookeepers are doing what they can to corral him in order to get him back in his habitat.

At this point, no portion of the zoo has been closed as a result of the escape.