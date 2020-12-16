Officials release names of 2 OKCPD officers who shot, killed homeless man allegedly holding a knife

Bennie Edwards, a homeless man, was shot and killed by Oklahoma City police outside a strip of businesses. Officers say he was armed with a knife, but Edwards’ relatives say he suffered from a mental illness and was scared.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department officials released the names of the two officers who shot and killed a homeless man who was allegedly running toward them with a knife in hand last week.

The officers were identified as MSgt. Keith Duroy, who has 28 years of service, and Sgt. Clifford Holman, who has seven years of service.

The officers shot and killed Bennie Edwards, a 60-year-old black homeless man, outside of Extra Cash Gold & Loan on the corner of West Hefner Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The owner of Extra Cash Gold & Loan called police over Edwards being outside the business, according to police.

A witness’ smart phone video shows police opening fire on Edwards as he frantically runs near them.

Oklahoma City Police Capt. Dan Stewart told KFOR that the officers at the scene used both a stun gun and pepper spray to subdue Edwards but were not successful. Stewart said Edwards was carrying a knife when he was shot and killed by the officers.

Edwards’ relatives, however, said Edwards suffered from bipolar schizophrenia. They described him as a gentle man known in the community for selling flowers on the corner. His niece, Ameerah Gaines, told KFOR that he likely believed he was in danger.

Bennie Edwards. Photo courtesy of David A. Threatt

Both Duroy and Holman have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation into the shooting.