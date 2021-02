Officials report 1,400 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, 11 deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As winter weather moves into the state this weekend, health officials say the state saw 1,400 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 410,818 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 1,417 cases or a 0.3% increase.

There were 11 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 3,959.

Hannah White is the first Oklahoman to receive the vaccine. White is an emergency room Registered Nurse.

So far, the state reports that 447,323 Oklahomans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 173,423 have completed both doses.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 3,016 (21 deaths) (2,742 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,131 (5 deaths) (1,093 recovered)

Atoka: 1,714 (10 deaths) (1,626 recovered)

Beaver: 399 (6 deaths) (377 recovered)

Beckham: 2,648 (34 deaths) (2,465 recovered)

Blaine: 970 (7 deaths) (884 recovered)

Bryan: 5,658 (51 deaths) (5,192 recovered)

Caddo: 3,723 (52 deaths) (3,460 recovered)

Canadian: 15,235 (81 deaths) (14,489 recovered)

Carter: 5,491 (41 deaths) (5,006 recovered)

Cherokee: 5,273 (38 deaths) (4,867 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,515 (13 deaths) (1,401 recovered)

Cimarron: 123 (1 death) (116 recovered)

Cleveland: 27,710 (247 deaths) (25,726 recovered)

Coal: 672 (12 deaths) (611 recovered)

Comanche: 11,366 (123 deaths) (10,366 recovered)

Cotton: 623 (13 deaths) (561 recovered)

Craig: 1,868 (10 deaths) (1,782 recovered)

Creek: 6,263 (106 deaths) (5,791 recovered)

Custer: 3,909 (63 deaths) (3,702 recovered)

Delaware: 4,249 (59 deaths) (3,998 recovered)

Dewey: 521 (5 deaths) (490 recovered)

Ellis: 345 (1 death) (327 recovered)

Garfield: 7,334 (65 deaths) (6,912 recovered)

Garvin: 3,378 (41 deaths) (3,156 recovered)

Grady: 5,500 (66 deaths) (5,163 recovered)

Grant: 519 (7 deaths) (493 recovered)

Greer: 506 (16 deaths) (445 recovered)

Harmon: 280 (2 deaths) (247 recovered)

Harper: 401 (3 deaths) (384 recovered)

Haskell: 1,184 (9 deaths) (1,106 recovered)

Hughes: 1,125 (16 deaths) (1,022 recovered)

Jackson: 2,821 (43 deaths) (2,632 recovered)

Jefferson: 662 (7 deaths) (623 recovered)

Johnston: 1,280 (17 deaths) (1,165 recovered)

Kay: 4,994 (68 deaths) (4,673 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,923 (21 deaths) (1,826 recovered)

Kiowa: 767 (13 deaths) (701 recovered)

Latimer: 779 (8 deaths) (730 recovered)

Le Flore: 5,134 (42 deaths) (4,857 recovered)

Lincoln: 2,956 (49 deaths) (2,756 recovered)

Logan: 3,822 (26 deaths) (3,553 recovered)

Love: 1,404 (8 deaths) (1,333 recovered)

Major: 931 (8 deaths) (881 recovered)

Marshall: 1,812 (12 deaths) (1,678 recovered)

Mayes: 3,889 (35 deaths) (3,580 recovered)

McClain: 4,924 (43 deaths) (4,573 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,658 (61 deaths) (3,327 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,863 (32 deaths) (1,735 recovered)

Murray: 1,858 (20 deaths) (1,720 recovered)

Muskogee: 8,931 (90 deaths) (8,165 recovered)

Noble: 1,303 (10 deaths) (1,216 recovered)

Nowata: 1,054 (15 deaths) (973 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,728 (18 deaths) (1,642 recovered)

Oklahoma: 78,430(647 deaths) (73,902 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,526 (41 deaths) (3,313 recovered)

Osage: 4,318 (41 deaths) (4,060 recovered)

Other: 10 (5 recovered)

Ottawa: 3,533 (39 deaths) (3,380 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,616 (28 deaths) (1,504 recovered)

Payne: 8,161 (44 deaths) (7,779 recovered)

Pittsburg: 4,313 (32 deaths) (4,051 recovered)

Pontotoc: 4,771 (42 deaths) (4,386 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 7,567 (63 deaths) (7,094 recovered)

Pushmataha: 952 (13 deaths) (879 recovered)

Roger Mills: 380 (7 deaths) (353 recovered)

Rogers: 9,663 (108 deaths) (9,043 recovered)

Seminole: 2,698 (31 deaths) (2,472 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,724 (28 deaths) (3,491 recovered)

Stephens: 4,528 (57 deaths) (4,236 recovered)

Texas: 3,392 (22 deaths) (3,261 recovered)

Tillman: 729 (14 deaths) (674 recovered)

Tulsa: 68,160 (645 deaths) (64,065 recovered)

Wagoner: 7,446 (76 deaths) (6,902 recovered)

Washington: 4,502 (79 deaths) (4,170 recovered)

Washita: 1,039 (7 deaths) (974 recovered)

Woods: 1,171 (10 deaths) (1,123 recovered)

Woodward: 3,047 (15 deaths) (2,942 recovered)

In all, officials believe there are 22,461 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Friday, officials believe 384,398 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

