Officials report 747 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say Oklahoma has seen around 750 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 36,487 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 747 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 2.1% increase.

Officials say there are 5 additional deaths, meaning the death toll stands at 541.

There are 621 people who are hospitalized with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 as of July 30.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 283 (5 deaths) (199 recovered)

Alfalfa: 4 (2 recovered)

Atoka: 60 (48 recovered)

Beaver: 36 (34 recovered)

Beckham: 42 (29 recovered)

Blaine: 45 (25 recovered)

Bryan: 374 (1 death) (291 recovered)

Caddo: 348 (14 deaths) (241 recovered)

Canadian: 1,009 (5 deaths) (811 recovered)

Carter: 289 (3 deaths) (238 recovered)

Cherokee: 301 (1 death) (186 recovered)

Choctaw: 160 (1 death) (151 recovered)

Cimarron: 1 ( 1 recovered)

Cleveland: 2,555 (49 deaths) (1,966 recovered)

Coal: 28 (24 recovered)

Comanche: 756 (10 deaths) (686 recovered)

Cotton: 17 (2 deaths) (13 recovered)

Craig: 69 (55 recovered)

Creek: 473 (13 deaths) (365 recovered)

Custer: 185 (135 recovered)

Delaware: 390 (19 deaths) (329 recovered)

Dewey: 7 (7 recovered)

Ellis: 3 (1 recovered)

Garfield: 330 (4 deaths) (249 recovered)

Garvin: 197 (4 deaths) (164 recovered)

Grady: 397 (6 deaths) (346 recovered)

Grant: 11 (7 recovered)

Greer: 80 (7 deaths) (66 recovered)

Harmon: 22 (3 recovered)

Harper: 5 (3 recovered)

Haskell: 35 (25 recovered)

Hughes: 100 (1 death) (40 recovered)

Jackson: 468 (3 deaths) (291 recovered)

Jefferson: 29 (24 recovered)

Johnston: 39 (32 recovered)

Kay: 207 (10 deaths) (157 recovered)

Kingfisher: 101 (82 recovered)

Kiowa: 24 (1 death) (21 recovered)

Latimer: 64 (1 death) (32 recovered)

Le Flore: 218 (1 death) (119 recovered)

Lincoln: 118 (2 deaths) (78 recovered)

Logan: 170 (1 death) (139 recovered)

Love: 64 (60 recovered)

Major: 26 (1 death) (22 recovered)

Marshall: 93 (68 recovered)

Mayes: 271 (6 deaths) (204 recovered)

McClain: 383 (4 deaths) (334 recovered)

McCurtain: 815 (25 deaths) (694 recovered)

McIntosh: 143 (1 death) (110 recovered)

Murray: 59 (45 recovered)

Muskogee: 416 (16 deaths) (283 recovered)

Noble: 77 (2 deaths) (65 recovered)

Nowata: 51 (1 death) (49 recovered)

Okfuskee: 53 (28 recovered)

Oklahoma: 8,910 (97 deaths) (7,120 recovered)

Okmulgee: 370 (2 deaths) (255 recovered)

Osage: 351 (11 deaths) (294 recovered)

Other: 31 (2 recovered)

Ottawa: 327 (2 deaths) (251 recovered)

Pawnee: 116 (3 deaths) (96 recovered)

Payne: 651 (3 deaths) (573 recovered)

Pittsburg: 171 (3 deaths) (124 recovered)

Pontotoc: 164 (2 deaths) (125 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 359 (6 deaths) (248 recovered)

Pushmataha: 89 (57 recovered)

Roger Mills: 8 (5 recovered)

Rogers: 756 (14 deaths) (539 recovered)

Seminole: 187 (5 deaths) (99 recovered)

Sequoyah: 220 (4 deaths) (128 recovered)

Stephens: 168 (2 deaths) (143 recovered)

Texas: 1,031 (7 deaths) (1,003 recovered)

Tillman: 53 (1 death) (44 recovered)

Tulsa: 8,710 (98 deaths) (7,307 recovered)

Wagoner: 686 (22 deaths) (557 recovered)

Washington: 557 (39 deaths) (486 recovered)

Washita: 24 (16 recovered)

Woods: 15 (13 recovered)

Woodward: 32 (25 recovered).

According to health department data on Friday, officials believe 29,187 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

In this photo taken Tuesday, June 16, 2020, a Washington National Guard medic wears full protective equipment while explaining to a driver how to insert a swab into their nasal passage at a coronavirus test site in Yakima, Wash. The coronavirus pandemic is hitting Yakima County hard, with cases surging far faster in than in the rest of the state. The virus has caused turmoil in the farm and food processing industries, where some fearful workers staged wildcat strikes recently to demand that employers provide safer working conditions. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

