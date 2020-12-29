Officials: Review your home inventory, insurance in the new year

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While you may be thinking about New Year’s resolutions, officials say you might want to review your insurance coverage and update your home inventory list.

Officials with the Oklahoma Insurance Department say there are several reasons why you should update your home inventory list in the new year.

Your new gifts may not be covered

Homeowners insurance will cover most big-ticket gifts like televisions, new electronics and jewelry, but only up to your policy limits. That’s why it’s important to maintain a current record of all your belongings. Officials say you should update your home inventory this holiday season so your coverage limits meet your needs.

A lot can change in a year

If you have completed a home improvement project, take photos or videos of the remodeled area, gather receipts, and add them to your inventory list. When you review coverage, you can ensure that your new assets are covered.

It makes filing an insurance claim easier

The information you put into the home inventory list can make an insurance claim settlement faster and easier. Don’t forget to document your attic, basement, closets and other storage areas. Without a record of your belongings, remembering everything you own or what you’ve lost can be a challenge.

It’s free and easy

Keep your home inventory list in a safe place outside your home or cloud-based storage services. Check out the Insurance Department’s free Home Inventory Checklist to get started.