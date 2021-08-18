Officials: Scam targeting registered offenders in Oklahoma

Unknown caller.

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Pottawatomie County are warning residents about a phone scam that is targeting people in the community.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says registered offenders are receiving phone calls from someone claiming that a warrant will be issued for their arrest.

The caller says the offender will need to pay money over the phone in order to prevent the warrant from being issued.

However, the sheriff’s office warns that it is a scam.

If you receive this call, do not give the caller any personal information or payment information.

