MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 14-year-old Leela Marlow is autistic and missing. They say she was last seen in Muskogee around 10 a.m. Sunday.

| Seniors hurt in crash hours before graduation; share experience from hospital >

Officials with the Muskogee Police Department report Leela last being seen near North 38th Street and Tahlequah Street.

The alert was pushed out by OHP Sunday night.

Lella was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and an orange blanket, according to OHP.

Officials report Leela as having astigmatism in her left eye and that they might be wearing glasses.

| Search warrants released in Henryetta murder-suicide show possible motive, inaccurate information >

If you see Leela or know anything, they ask that you call 911 immediately.