Officials searching for inmate who walked away from correctional center

HODGEN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections are searching for an inmate who walked away from a correctional facility.

Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, officials at the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center discovered that an inmate was missing from his cell during an inmate count.

Officials say Rodney Williams placed a dummy on his bed and covered it with a blanket.

After staff completed a full sweep of the building and the grounds, they realized Williams was not on the premises.

Investigators believe that Williams was last seen around 1 p.m. on Saturday when his unit was released for lunch.

Williams is serving a 15-year sentence for trafficking a controlled dangerous substance. Officials say Williams is also a known gang member.

