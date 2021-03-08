Officials searching for Oklahoma inmate who walked away from correctional center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a minimum security unit at Lexington Correctional Center.

Staff discovered that Matthew L. Perry was missing during a routine headcount that was conducted at 12 p.m. on Sunday, March 7.

After a recount failed to locate Perry, staff initiated walkaway procedures and began searching for Perry.

Perry is a 31-year-old white man who stands 5’10” tall and weighs 216 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He is serving a 20-year sentence on multiple convictions, including forgery and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

If you have any information on Perry’s location, call the Oklahoma Department of Corrections at (405) 425-2570.