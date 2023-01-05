OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials are widening their search for evidence in the child porn case against former Assistant District Attorney Kevin Etherington.

Etherington was arrested Nov. 28, 2022, after the OSBI received cybertips from Google of suspected child sexual abuse filed onto a Google Drive account.

During the investigation, OSBI agents discovered at least 153 videos, screenshots and photos of prepubescent girls being sexually abused and exploited on that Google email account.

Now, a new search warrant has been filed for a second email address, this time connected to a Yahoo account.

Etherington admitted to using both email accounts during the interview following his arrest, according to the warrant.

He faces one count of Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Possession of Child Pornography.

Etherington was the First Assistant District Attorney for Payne and Logan counties until his arrest.

District Attorney Laura Thomas said in a statement, “I cannot express how dismayed and disappointed I am about this development.”

She added, “While the accused stands innocent of the alleged crime until proven guilty, my review of the investigation has resulted in this person’s dismissal from employment by my office.”

DA Thomas has asked AG John O’Connor to assign this case to another district.

Etherington’s bond has been set at $500,000.