Officials set laboratory deadline for medical marijuana products

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In the coming months, state officials say all marijuana sold by a grower or processor will have to be tested by an Oklahoma laboratory.

Beginning April 1, all marijuana products sold by a grower or processor will be required to be tested by an Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority licensed laboratory.

At this point, there are 10 licensed laboratories in the state. Those laboratories are located in Choctaw, Duncan, Edmond, Grove, Midwest City, Oklahoma City, Ponca City, Sallisaw, and Tulsa.

The mandatory testing requirements were created by the Oklahoma Legislature and went into effect on Nov. 1.

Since then, the OMMA has created rules and guidelines for the testing.

Although there are only 10 certified laboratories in the state now, officials say there are many more in different stages of the licensing process.