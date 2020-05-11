Officials: Shooting in Shawnee leads to two arrests

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A shooting led to a man’s arrest after he allegedly drove a vehicle through a yard to run over occupants of a Shawnee home, officials say.

On Saturday, Shawnee police responded to a shooting at 20 Red Rock Road for an altercation.

According to officials with the City of Shawnee, an altercation ensued between the occupants of a vehicle and the residents of the home. During the altercation, multiple shots were fired from the residents.

Devon Whitmire then allegedly drove his vehicle through the yard to run over the occupants of the residence.

As a result of the investigation, Whitmire was arrested for Domestic Assault and Battery, Kidnapping, and Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

A resident from the home, Kolten Hill, was arrested for two counts of Possession of a Firearm After Felony Conviction.

The case is being sent to the district attorney’s office for consideration of additional charges on multiple subjects involved.