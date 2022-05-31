MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Midwest City Fire Department are warning residents about imposters trying to scam citizens out of their hard-earned money.

The fire department says it has received reports of people posing as firefighters and going door-to-door to ask for donations.

“WE NEVER go door to door asking for money,” the fire department posted.

Authorities say the latest case stems from an apartment complex where two people with a boot asked for donations.

The Midwest City Fire Department says the only time they will ever solicit donations will be on street corners during the MDA Fill the Boot Campaign.

They stress they will also never call anyone asking for money or donations.