Officials: Standoff suspect rushed to hospital after shooting self

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a traffic stop led to a standoff overnight in eastern Oklahoma County.

Authorities say it all started when officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in Spencer. The driver refused to stop and led police to a home in Midwest City.

At that point, the driver went inside the house. Following negotiations, the alleged suspect came out of the house with a .22 rifle.

“He had a .22 long rifle with him. Police officers were trying to engage with him at that point. At one point, the man held the gun up underneath his chin. An officer grabbed for the gun. The man squeezed off a shot, he shot himself,” said Aaron Brilbeck, with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities at the scene never discharged their weapons.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and was rushed into surgery.

“It’s pretty scary. This is a pretty quiet neighborhood. This is not the type of neighborhood where you expect something like this to happen,” Brilbeck said.